Mitsubishi Electric Automation Launches New 'High-Performance Teach Pendant' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Mitsubishi Electric Automation , has launched a new“high-performance teach pendant for improved operability”.

The company says the new teach pendant, R86T6, evolved from the conventional, high-performance teach pendant to deliver customizable and intuitive functions to OEMs and end users alike.

The R86TB is designed with a 10 high-definition display so that any function can be easily visible and accessed from the customizable HOME screen or page list.

Major functions of MELSOFT RT ToolBox3, Mitsubishi Electric's PC-based robot programming software, are accessible and equipped to provide program support functions, parameter and program screens, 3D monitoring, and more.

Additional features of the R86TB Teach Pendant include data analysis and real-time monitoring to perform trouble diagnosis, secure hardware buttons for tactile and consistent operation, improved processing speeds, and security functions.

