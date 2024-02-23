(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Companies to Action: Accelerating Digital Transformation with Disruptive Cloud Technologies

In the face of disruptive technologies and shifting business paradigms, being recognized as a“Companies to Action” marks a significant achievement, highlighting their ability to navigate complex landscapes and seize new opportunities with resilience and foresight.

How Are Leading Cloud Providers Catalyzing Innovation in Cloud Security, Infrastructure, Platforms, and Services?

In the race towards digital transformation, businesses are increasingly turning to the cloud to foster agility, maximize digital resilience, augment customer service management, and increase productivity. Now, spurred by developments in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), quantum computing, and 5G, public cloud providers are poised to hasten the pace of AI adoption among enterprise customers, while facilitating hyper-automation. But to succeed, they must first address enterprise challenges in executing their digital transformation, including insufficient expertise, increasing budget constraints, and uncertain return on investment (ROI). This is intensifying the pressure on providers to deliver innovative and cost-effective foundational models, user-friendly toolsets, integrated platforms, and sophisticated edge-to-cloud configurations that facilitate hybrid- and multi-cloud workloads.



Do your teams have the right set of frameworks to capitalize on the benefits of innovative cloud models? How will your growth strategists leverage new technologies to mitigate the complexities of cloud deployment, orchestration, and app modernization?

As the ICT industry evolves, business models are shifting towards end-to-end managed services, driving the demand for holistic solutions that combine cloud, network, and security functionality under service level agreements. Since such solutions involve multiple technology/service suppliers across the enterprise tech stack, hyperscale infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) providers are being challenged to develop lucrative partner programs, that benefit all parties of the cloud ecosystem.

Which business models will help your leadership team to better align your current cloud solutions/services portfolio with evolving customer needs?

Facilitating Digital Transformation: Leading Providers that are Putting Future-proof Cloud Strategies into Action

The following pioneers in cloud solutions and services are driving growth and innovation to meet evolving customer demands. They play a crucial role in simplifying cloud orchestration and cybersecurity management, empowering organizations to optimize business processes and harness disruptive technologies. Leveraging systematic portfolio expansions, strategic innovation, and calculated growth strategies, these firms are delivering easy, efficient, and consistent management of diverse digital/physical infrastructure:



CoreStack gives organizations a complete view of their cloud infrastructure, providing real-time recommendations for continuous compliance and resource optimization. While actively investing in AI, 5G, and sustainability, the company also supports a wide array of cloud providers.

VMware 's unified public cloud and application management services support Kubernetes to enable cost/ performance/security optimization, helping customers streamline cloud infrastructure management with full-stack visibility across private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Cisco facilitates network, cloud, and IT infrastructure management, bolstering security with AI-infused services. The company focuses on delivering continual full-stack observability, offering customers a robust management platform across the entire IT stack.

Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms

Which best practices will enable providers to take full advantage of new opportunities in hybrid cloud management?



Amazon Web Services' (AWS) investments in custom silicon, AI, generative AI (GenAI), and security infrastructure make it a top choice for enterprises' digital transformation. AWS delivers a wide range of foundational models to address varying business needs with security, data privacy, and built-in confidentiality.

Microsoft 's early lead in AI, its industry cloud, and sustainability initiatives have made it one among the top choices for the deployment of new workloads. Further, the company's strategic partnership with Oracle has re-written the rules of coopetition in the technology industry. Google Cloud expertly integrates AI, particularly GenAI to address evolving customer needs, ranking among the first hyperscalers to offer its customers an array of foundation models including third-party models, open-source models, and Google's own AI-based models.

Cloud-Based AI

Is your growth team equipped to analyze and implement innovative IaaS and PaaS solutions?

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) provides organizations with robust security measures and a full set of technology capabilities for protecting cloud infrastructure, workloads, and applications throughout the application development, deployment, and runtime lifecycle.

Wiz , with its excellent capabilities in cloud visibility and risk management leverages agentless scanning to deliver a unified approach to cloud-native security, encompassing capabilities across different stacks in the application lifecycle. CrowdStrike delivers a unified CNAPP platform with its Falcon Cloud Security portfolio and behavior analytics technologies, offering robust capabilities for managing and securing cloud infrastructure, apps, containers/Kubernetes (K8s) environments, and on-premises workloads.

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAAP)

How will your organization streamline security operations and compliance efforts in dynamic cloud environments?



The Zoho Creator LCAP uniquely targets different types of personas as users. Where many competitors target either the novice citizen developer, or a high-skill developer, Zoho has successfully engineered Creator for use by multiple stakeholders.

Microsoft delivers some of the most innovative and commonly used business applications/ services through Power Apps . Embracing disruptive technologies, the platform helps businesses create apps that are deployable on traditional infrastructure, the cloud, mobile devices, or any other hardware/device. Salesforce 's LCAP allows users to develop new apps that seamlessly integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) services, securely automating workflows and business processes at scale.

Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAPs)

Which strategic partnerships will help your IT teams address growth challenges and harness the power of LCAP?

As businesses advance on their digital transformation journey, they increasingly aim to automate repetitive tasks like handling infrastructure and functions further along the technology stack, such as data management, cost optimization, security initiatives, and network orchestration. Now, in a landscape of dynamic/distributed architectures involving multiple workloads, technologies, and services,“” in theexhibit strategic vision and innovation, delivering cutting-edge technologies and holistic solutions to meet evolving customer needs with compelling go-to-market strategies and new business models.

Which growth initiatives and partnership strategies will help your teams channel cloud innovation to maximize competitive differentiation?

