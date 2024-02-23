(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, is spotlighted in a recent Benzinga article noting the importance of integrating traditional investments with more dynamic technology. Titled“How Diamond Lake Minerals Is Spearheading Digital Asset Accessibility for Traditional Investors,” the article notes that the company is leveraging decades of traditional business acumen to support investors as they move into the digital asset and security token market.

The article observes that DLMI has entered a“fascinating transition” from mineral exploration to spearheading innovation in digital assets and security tokens. With that transition in mind, the company has a strategic PR plan in place to promote digital assets and educate the public about those assets while also working to make such investments more approachable to the general public.

“With a vision that has evolved since its

founding in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals now focuses on the development and support of SEC-registered security tokens under the guidance of CEO Brian J. Esposito and his 20 years of industry experience,” states the article.“In addition, big-name advisors such as Anthony Scaramucci, Larry Namer, Andrew Fromm, Brandon Fugal, Michael Malik Sr., Raul Leal, Agnes Budzyn and David Meltzer have joined the company, bringing years of expertise and success. Through blockchain innovations unlocking asset tokenization, Diamond Lake Minerals is shaping the landscape of investment for generations accustomed to the tangibility of assets - but with a modern twist that embraces new technologies.”

To view the full article, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

