Day Traders Still Reluctant To Return To Crypto Despite Recent Market Rally

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Despite recent surges in Bitcoin, whose value more than doubled following a significant downturn, many
day traders state that these gains are insufficient
to lure them back into the market. As FTX cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried
awaits his sentence after a fraud conviction , the industry anticipates this event will
signal the end of its tumultuous phase
and usher in a more stable era of mainstream acceptance. However, this maturity might mean the crypto market will no longer offer the extraordinary growth and unique trading opportunities seen in previous years.
Retail investors retreated from the market following FTX's collapse last year, causing Bitcoin's value to plummet below $16,000, resulting in a 40% decline in traders' returns. Last week, Bitcoin surged above $35,000, though still far from its all-time high of nearly $69,000 in...
Read More>>
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
...
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN23022024000224011066ID1107890217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.