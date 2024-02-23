Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) CEO Discusses 'Responsible Innovation' In Exclusive Benzinga Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, was spotlighted in a recent exclusive Benzinga interview. During the interview, Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian Esposito talked with host Jordan Robinson about the company, which specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. During the interview, Esposito explained that the goal of the company is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. He noted that his new role as a CEO is a“fruition” of his 23 years of being an entrepreneur, building and holding companies. Calling Diamond Lake Minerals an“old-school GE conglomerate industry-agnostic parent company,” he noted that the company had different types of subsidiaries, including media, technology, TV, film and music.“Responsible innovation . . . is being fully involved with security tokens,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian Esposito during the interview.

“Those are regulated SEC digital securities since the inception. Understanding that space and where we believe the future of securities are going in a digital format operates in a form of full transparency for security token holders or traditional security holders. What we want to do is give power back to investors to understand what they're holding, all the inside operations of a company that's operating fully transparent to their shareholders or their security token holders. And for us that is the ability to offer these types of new technologies that sit on blockchain where security token holders can have access to investments that they never had access to before. And that's what we believe the beauty of what we're building as a hybrid traditional security with a blended future of digital security tokens in our subsidiaries.”

To view the full interview, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN