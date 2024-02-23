(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , which specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, was featured on Benzinga's All-Access. Diamond Lake's CEO Brian Esposito joined the

program

to discuss his vision for the company and DLMI's“old-school” approach to running a business: focusing on the balance sheet, increasing profits and wealth enhancement.“I've been honored to take over as CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals in August. What we are doing is bridging the traditional securities market with the future of digital securities. So, I'd like to look at us like an old school General Electric conglomerate model. Our intentions are a highly covered subsidiary, industry agnostic across all different companies and industries. It is strictly focused on bringing in revenues, sharing those revenues and earnings with shareholders and truly focused on balance sheets, increasing profitability,” Esposito explained.“But the beautiful thing about what we're building here and what I've been doing over the last 10 years with digital assets and working in regulated environments such as security tokens is incorporating within those business units with the idea of security token offerings. So, I do believe we truly have the hybrid approach of bringing in all that generational wealth that's on the sidelines that hear about things like crypto... tokens... NFTs and digital assets... They don't know how to get involved... They're intimidated by it. They don't know how to go and get a digital wallet. With all these friction points, what I believe that we're creating here is that missing piece to get them involved in this wonderful market with something that they're familiar with and that's going on their Charles Schwab account, calling their broker and buying a stock that's operating in this industry.”

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

