'India To Become Model Of Development In 5 Years, This Is Modi's Guarantee': PM In Kashi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at his home constituency Varanasi ahead of the Lok Sabha election Modi interacted with winners of the 'Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita' at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) wherein he said, \"\"Kashi is now being seen as a model of development and heritage across the world. The world is witnessing today how modernity is developed around culture and tradition\".\"In the next five years, the country will become a model of development. This is the Modi guarantee,\" he added in Varanasi today, to launch multiple projects over ₹10,000 cr | 10 pointsPM Modi invoked Lord Shiva's blessings in Kashi while affirming that his constituency had witnessed the 'damru' of development in the last 10 years.\"Kashi is the capital of all knowledge, today that power and form of Kashi is emerging again. This is a matter of pride for the whole of India. We all are just instruments, the one who does it in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there are blessings of Mahadev, that earth becomes prosperous,\" PM Modi said.\"Kashi is going to be beautified. Roads will be built, bridges will be built, buildings will also be built but here I have to beautify the people, beautify every heart and beautify it by becoming a servant, beautify it by becoming a companion,\" Modi added unveils projects worth ₹60,500 cr for Navsari and MehsanaHe said that when India has been hailed for its prosperity, it is not only the economy but also cultural, spiritual, and social prosperity that's been lauded.\"There was a time when India's prosperity story was told all over the world. It was not only India's economic strength that was behind this. Behind this was our cultural prosperity, social and spiritual prosperity as well,\" the Prime Minister said.\"Kashi is also the city of Shiva, it is also the land of Buddha's teachings. Kashi is also the birthplace of Jain Tirthankaras and Adi Shankaracharya also attained enlightenment from here,\" PM Modi said.\"New Kashi has emerged as the inspiration for new India\", Modi further said Narendra Modi said that Kashi is empowered by the young generation Modi also got pictures clicked with the students at BHU in Varanasi. He walked up to the students in the audience and exchanged brief pleasantries Modi on Friday is set to launch 23 schemes worth ₹10,972 crore and he will also lay the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth ₹2195.07 crore.

MENAFN23022024007365015876ID1107890175