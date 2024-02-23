Kerala Bus Burst Into Flames Near Alappuzha, All Passengers Safe | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus burst into flames between Kayamkulam and Alappuzha on Friday morning, said police, adding that none of the 44 passengers were hurt due to the swift response of the driver informed that the passengers escaped unhurt as the driver noticed a burning smell and asked everyone to get off the bus quickly, PTI reported. The bus was almost fully gutted in the fire.\"The fire has been extinguished by the fire force. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,\" an officer of Kayamkulam police station said News has posted the visuals of the Kerala bus accident on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look at the video below,The bus driver told the media persons that he had noticed a change in the engine sound and therefore, he parked the vehicle on the roadside. Subsequently, he saw in the side view mirror that thick smoke was emanating from the back of the bus, the driver said.\"I asked everyone to get off immediately. There were 44 passengers on board at that time and around 20 of them were college students who were about to disembark at the next stop,\" he said as quoted by PTI driver also stated that the cause of the fire could not be a leak from the diesel tank as it was located at the back of the bus.\"If it was a leak from the diesel tank, the fuel would leak away, but there would be no fire. The fire started in the engine. Something happened there,\" he said.
(With PTI inputs)
