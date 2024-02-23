Kerala: C-DIT Suspends Services Of Printing Driving Licenses, RC Books Due To Financial Crisis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department in the state is facing a crisis due to financial strain as there is no money to print driving licenses and RC books. The Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), responsible for providing services to the department, has suspended its operations due to significant outstanding dues. The C-DIT's arrears amount to over Rs 6.5 crore for a year's worth of services.

C-DIT provides many services for the Department of Motor Vehicles through the Facility Management project. The amount of Rs 6 crore 58 lakhs for the services has not been paid since January last year. The C-DIT had warned that services should be disrupted in November last year. A notice has also been sent to the Transport Commissioner regarding the payment of arrears.

The services will not be provided from March 1. It has also been notified that the staff engaged in current projects should continue their service only after receiving instructions from the C-DIT. In contrast, the Department of Motor Vehicles has been collecting user fees from the public for 17 years, amounting to crores of rupees for the government. Surprisingly, the revenue generated from user fees last time exceeded six times the amount paid by the motor vehicle department to C-DIT for services.