Kerala: First Year Student Thrashed By Seniors For Breaking Bee Hive In College; Bees Sting Other Students

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A first-year student of Emmanuel College in Vazhichal was allegedly beaten up by senior students. Manu S. Kumar, a native of Neyyattinkara, was allegedly severely beaten up by senior students as

he had thrown a piece of crumbled paper onto a bee hive next to the college building, causing numerous students to get stung by bees.



When Manu and his friend went to see the teacher, the seniors allegedly stopped them, shouted at them, and then started beating them up again.

Furthermore, according to Manu, the seniors forced him to kneel and beat him after tearing his clothes off. After second-year students and teachers arrived, the seniors left the spot after his companion Amal swiftly reported it to the teachers.

Manu experienced nausea and bodily aches after arriving home. He went to Neyyattinkara General Hospital for treatment. After that, Manu's parents complained to the Aryankode police. In addition to Ansal and Pranav, two BCom final-year students, the Aryankode police have filed a complaint against 13 other individuals.