Czech Teenager Jakub Mensik Stuns Top Seed Andrey Rublev At Qatar Open, Secures First ATP Semi-Final Spot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the Qatar Open, Czech teenager Jakub Mensik pulled off a remarkable upset by defeating top seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Thursday, securing a spot in his maiden ATP semi-final and ensuring his entry into the world's top 100 for the first time.
The 18-year-old wildcard, ranked 116th upon arrival in the Gulf, triumphed 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) against the fifth-ranked Rublev, a day after overcoming three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray. Reflecting on his achievement, Mensik expressed, "It's just been an incredible week. From the beginning, I played very well and knew I could compete with the big players. It's an amazing feeling to reach the semi-finals after beating those formidable opponents."
With this one-hour, 38-minute victory, Mensik became the youngest player to defeat a top-five player since Carlos Alcaraz's triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open. His next challenge in the semi-finals will be the 2018 champion Gael Monfils, who, at 37 years and five months, became the oldest semi-finalist in Qatar tournament history after defeating third seed Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-4 in an all-French clash.
In the other semi-final, Australia's Alexei Popyrin secured his spot by breezing past Kazakh fourth seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-4, while Russian second seed Karen Khachanov advanced when Finnish opponent Emil Ruusuvuori retired with a back injury after just three games. The stage is set for an intriguing battle in the semi-finals as these players vie for a place in Saturday's final.
Also Read:
IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here
MENAFN23022024007385015968ID1107890161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.