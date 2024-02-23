IND Vs ENG, 4Th Test: Dream Debut For Akash Deep As Pacer Picks 3 Wickets In No Time; WATCH Stellar Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an impressive debut, India's pacer Akash Deep dismantled England's top order, dismissing opener Ben Duckett

for his first Test wicket and subsequently getting Zak Crawley leg before wicket, followed by trapping Ollie Pope leg before wicket. The young pacer showcased a dream start on the opening day of the fourth match in Ranchi on Friday. Watch his stellar performance unfold on the field.

On Friday, Akash Deep joined the ranks as the 313th Indian Test player, receiving his international debut cap ahead of the fourth match against England in Ranchi. The 27-year-old steps into the playing XI, taking the place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested to manage his workload. Captain Rohit Sharma has made this sole change to India's playing XI.

Similar to senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep hails from Bengal in terms of domestic cricket representation but originally belongs to Bihar. Born on December 15, 1996, in Dehri town in Bihar's Rohtas district, he relocated to Bengal in 2010. His uncle played a pivotal role in supporting his cricket aspirations, aiding him in overcoming childhood obstacles.

