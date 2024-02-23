Indore Family Court Orders Employed Wife To Pay Monthly Maintenance Of Rs 5,000 To Unemployed Husband

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The family court in Indore has ordered a verdict, ruling that a wife, who owns a beauty parlour, must pay maintenance of Rs. 5,000 per month to her unemployed husband. This decision has garnered significant attention as it diverges from the usual practice where husbands are typically ordered to provide maintenance to their wives.

The case revolves around Aman, a resident of Ujjain, and Nandini, who got married in 2022. According to reports, their relationship began in 2020 when Nandini expressed her desire to marry Aman. However, Aman, who was still pursuing his studies after completing 12th grade, declined her proposal, stating his intention to marry only after completing his education.

Allegedly, Nandini resorted to threatening Aman with suicide if he did not agree to marry her. Eventually, they tied the knot at an Arya Samaj temple in July 2021, despite Aman's reluctance. After their marriage, the couple settled in Indore but their relationship quickly soured. Aman accused Nandini of subjecting him to mental and physical torture, prompting him to return to his parent's home within two months of their wedding.

In response, Aman applied to the family court, citing his inability to sustain himself due to unemployment. His lawyer, Manish Jharola, argued that Aman's decision to marry was coerced and that he was forced into a marital situation against his will. During the proceedings, it was revealed that Nandini initially claimed to be running a beauty parlour. However, she later stated to the court that she was unemployed, shifting the financial burden onto her husband.

The court, considering the evidence presented and the circumstances of the case, ordered Nandini to pay Rs. 5,000 per month as maintenance to her husband, along with bearing the legal expenses. This ruling has sparked discussion as it challenges traditional gender roles in matters of maintenance and alimony. It also sheds light on the complexities of relationships and the legal implications of marital discord.

With this verdict, the Indore family court sets a precedent in Madhya Pradesh, where a wife has been directed to provide maintenance to her unemployed husband, contrary to established norms.