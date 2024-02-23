'He Has No Connection With Party...': Kerala CPM On Accused In Party Leader's Murder Case In Kozhikode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said that Abhilash, the accused in the murder of CPM local secretary PV Satyanathan in Koyilandy, Kozhikode, has no connection with the party. MV Govindan also said that there should be a comprehensive investigation into the murder. A CPM local secretary was hacked to death in Koyilandy, Kozhikode. PV Satyanathan, Secretary of the Central Local Committee of Koyilandy Town, was killed.



Govindan stated that the recent murder of Satyanathan has sent shockwaves across Kerala. He was a dedicated communist and a committed party worker and was known for his active involvement in public issues and his unwavering support for the party's development. His brutal killing during a temple festival has deeply disturbed the local community and garnered widespread attention throughout the state.

He added by saying "One person is now in police custody in the incident. A thorough investigation should be conducted and the accused should be punished. It should also be investigated whether someone else was behind the incident. There should be an investigation by the police to bring all those behind the crime to justice. CPI(M) State Committee extends condolences to the family members following the demise of Satyanathan. All party workers should intervene with restraint to maintain peace in the area. Tribute to the brave communist fighter."

The murder took place during the Cheriyappuram Peruvattur temple festival in Koyilandi. The accused Abhilash was a former CPM worker in Koyilandy. The police stated that personal enmity was the reason for the murder. The accused confessed to the crime, saying that both of them had disputes within the party and he had committed the murder alone. The police stated that the accused will be interrogated today.