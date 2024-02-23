               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'RCB Blood': Akash Deep's Brilliant Debut Against England In Ranchi Sends IPL Franchise's Fans Into Tizzy


2/23/2024 4:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akash Deep's outstanding debut against England in Ranchi, where he claimed three early wickets, sparks excitement among RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) fans.

MENAFN23022024007385015968ID1107890124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search