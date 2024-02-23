'Don't Donate To Ngos': Uttarakhand Police Warns Against Backing Rioters After Haldwani Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An official statement by the Nainital Police on Friday (Feb 23) urged people to refrain from donating to NGOs that aid rioters and propagate false information on social media, days after a video of a man distributing lakhs of rupees in cash went viral.

Taking to X, the Nainital Police released a statement that read,

"A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money among the people in the Banbhoolpura area. Police is investigating in this regard. Information related to NGO's account number, registration number, PAN number has also been given to the Income Tax Department and other agencies, by which necessary action is being taken. Those donating to Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO are also being identified."

"Action is being taken to seize the account and registration number of the said NGO. Action will be taken against those who take money illegally, support the rioters, distort facts, and post misleading facts on social media. Therefore, everyone is requested not to donate in any way to such NGOs", the statement read further.

A man identified as Salman Khan was reportedly apprehended by Haldwani police on Wednesday, according to earlier reports. The incident occurred when a video showed Khan giving notes to the Muslim community in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, went viral online.

However, Nainital police in its statement has not mentioned anything about the detention or arrest of the individual.

A recently circulated viral video ignited controversy, alleging that Muslim youths from Hyderabad were seen in Haldwani, engaging in the distribution of cash. The video has garnered attention on social media, sparking reactions and discussions among netizens.



The clip has raised questions and concerns, prompting a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the purported cash distribution incident in Haldwani.

Uttarakhand's Haldwani witnessed a surge in violence as clashes erupted in the Banbhoolpura area following the demolition of an allegedly "illegally built" madrasa. The situation escalated to the point where shoot-at-sight orders were issued, and a curfew was imposed in the affected region.







In response to the demolition, local residents expressed their discontent through violent means. Stones were hurled at police officers, resulting in injuries to several law enforcement personnel, administration officials, and journalists. The clashes intensified, leading the police to employ tear gas to control the situation. Furthermore, vehicles parked outside the police station were set ablaze, exacerbating the turmoil.