7 South Indian Breakfast Recipes For Saturday Morning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian food provides a range of delectable breakfast alternatives, ideal for a relaxed Saturday morning. Here are seven typical South Indian breakfast dishes you may try.

Popular South Indian steamed rice cake idli is created from fermented rice and lentil batter. Coconut chutney and sambar, a lentil stew, accompany this light, fluffy dish.

Dosa is a crispy South Indian dish made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils. It can be filled with various ingredients like potatoes, cheese, etc, and served with sambar.

Pongal, a South Indian meal, is rice and lentils cooked with cumin, black pepper, and ghee. The spicy tamarind-based gojju and coconut chutney are typical accompaniments.

South Indian pancake made from fermented rice batter. It pairs perfectly with a creamy and aromatic vegetable stew made with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, and spices.

Vada is a popular South Indian snack made from deep-fried lentil batter. It has a crispy exterior and a soft interior, often served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Puttu is a traditional South Indian breakfast dish made from rice flour and grated coconut, steamed in cylindrical bamboo or metal moulds.

Upma is a savoury and comforting South Indian breakfast dish made from semolina cooked with onions, vegetables, and spices.

