ISL 2023-24: Coach Khalid Jamil Lauds Jamshedpur FC Players After Win Over East Bengal FC; WATCH Highlights

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jamshedpur FC's head coach, Khalid Jamil, expressed his joy as the Men of Steel orchestrated a comeback, clinching a 2-1 victory against East Bengal FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday. Despite Nandhakumar Sekar giving East Bengal FC a 1-0 lead just before halftime, Jamshedpur FC turned the tables with Rei Tachikawa's header and Jeremy Manzorro's late free-kick in the 80th minute.

Jamil praised the team's work rate, acknowledging the players' nerve and effort that secured three crucial points at home. In the post-match conference, he shared, "Everybody is happy to get the three points at home because everybody has worked hard."

Despite trailing initially, Jamshedpur FC dominated the game, creating more scoring opportunities. Jamil credited the team's performance and highlighted Manzorro's spectacular strike as the turning point for their second consecutive win. He said, "We deserved the three points. We played in the same way as our last two home games. But this time, (we won) because of Jeremy (Manzorro); he scored a free-kick (in the dying moments). So, it was the turning point."

Regarding strategic substitutions, Jamil emphasised that credit goes to the players, not his decisions. He mentioned the impact of substitutes Nikhil Barla and Rei Tachikawa, underlining their contributions to the equalizer.

Jamil also commended Spanish forward Javier Siverio for applying significant pressure on East Bengal FC's defense, expressing confidence that Siverio's hard work will eventually lead to goals. Additionally, he praised young Indian players Mohammed Sanan K. and Nikhil Barla, highlighting the healthy competition within the team. Jamil concluded by applauding versatile midfielder Imran Khan's outstanding performance in the second half of the season.