IND Vs ENG, 4Th Test: Ashwin Becomes First Indian To Take 100 Wickets And Score 1000 Runs Against England

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the 4th Test of IND vs ENG, Ashwin achieves a milestone as the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets against England. Among active bowlers, only Australia's Nathan Lyon has reached this feat against England, with Shane Warne holding the overall record with 195 wickets from 72 innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin marked a historic moment during India's fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, becoming the first Indian bowler to secure 100 wickets against England.

Top wicket-takers for India vs England in Tests:

R Ashwin - 100 wickets in 43 innings

BS Chandrasekhar - 95 wickets in 38 innings

Anil Kumble - 92 wickets in 36 innings

Bishan Singh Bedi - 85 wickets in 36 innings

Kapil Dev - 85 wickets in 48 innings