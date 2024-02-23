India And Netherlands To Enhance Maritime Security In Indian Ocean Region

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 23 Feb (IANS) India and Netherlands will work together to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and they initiated an important high-level dialogue in this regard on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Netherlands' Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren in New Delhi on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) the two ministers discussed possibilities for expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in maritime and industrial domains.

They noted the increased interaction between the two navies and expressed keenness to work together to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the MoD official added.

The MoD said that during the talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh suggested that Dutch Original Equipment Manufacturers could be encouraged to integrate Indian vendors into their supply chains.

The MoD said that India has developed a vibrant innovation and industrial eco-system.

Given the Indian and Dutch complementarities in skills, technology and scale, both sides were in agreement to encourage more interactions between the Defence industries, and in high-tech sectors of semi-conductors and clean energy.

Netherlands' Defence Minister is attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, the official added.

