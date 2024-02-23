Hilton’S Strategic Growth In Latin America And The Caribbean

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hilton has marked an extraordinary year of expansion across Latin America and the Caribbean, reaching 29 countries and territories.



The hotel chain has identified Argentina, Mexico , Peru, and the Dominican Republic as the top growth areas in 2023.



Celebrating significant milestones, Hilton opened 19 new hotels, adding around 4,000 rooms-the largest regional expansion in its history.



Now, the brand boasts over 220 hotels and 40,000 rooms across 15 brands in the region.



With over 35 new hotel contracts signed in 2023, Hilton's development pipeline includes 110 hotels, signaling sustained growth.







Hilton's expansion is credited to strategic site selection, partnerships, and brand appeal by Pablo Maturana, VP of Development.



This strategy has tripled Hilton's regional footprint over the last decade, catering to a mix of leisure and business travelers.



In Peru, Hilton is on track to double its portfolio with about 20 hotels in operation or development, focusing on premier destinations.



2024 kicks off with the launch of Motto by Hilton Cusco in the city's historic heart, followed by the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Lima San Isidro.



Mexico sees Hilton with 120 hotels opened or in the pipeline, while in Argentina, the company aims to nearly double its 10-hotel presence.



In the Dominican Republic, Hilton plans to triple its footprint, with six hotels operating and over 10 in development.



A significant portion of Hilton's 2023 openings, over 40%, were conversions, including the Hilton San Salvador, marking the brand's entry into El Salvador.



New constructions also emerged in strategic locales like Eagle Beach, Aruba, La Romana, the Dominican Republic, and Monterrey, Mexico.



In short, Hilton plans 15+ hotel launches in Costa Rica, Paraguay, Argentina, reaffirming growth commitment and catering to diverse travelers.

MENAFN23022024007421016031ID1107890074