Himachal CM Seeks Collaboration With UK On Green Hydrogen, E-Vehicles

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Feb 23 (IANS) A joint delegation of the British High Commission and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Friday, who expressed interest in exploring collaboration with the UK in green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism and water bodies.

The delegation, led by Deputy Head of Mission of the British High Commission Amandeep Grewal and Political, Press and Projects Adviser for the UK government, Rajinder Nagarkoti, extended an invitation to the Chief Minister for a UK-HPCA joint reception on March 7 at the Dharamsala cricket stadium.

The reception, coinciding with the first day of the fifth Test Match between India and England, aims to showcase a fusion of British and Himachali cuisine while fostering stronger ties between the UK and Himachal Pradesh.

The delegation provided insights into the reception, highlighting the presence of British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, among the guests.

The Chief Minister urged the UK team to collaborate closely with the state to leverage UK's expertise in these fields for mutual benefits.

He said further meetings with the UK delegation to delve deeper into the proposed collaborations would be held shortly, ensuring that Himachal Pradesh maximises the potential of partnering with the UK.

HPCA Director Surinder Thakur also extended a warm invitation to the Chief Minister to witness the test match between India and England.