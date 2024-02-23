Doha Expo 2023 Hosts Spectacular Concert Within Azerbaijan's National Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A spectacular concert program has been organised on the National
Day of Azerbaijan at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in
Doha, Azernews reports.
Organised jointly with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the
concert featured "Rhythms of Shusha", "Mehriban", "Azerbaijani
rhythms", "Jangi", "Gaytaghi", and "Garabagh" Compositions were
performed by Natiq Rhythm Group, "Fantasy" and other works - by
People's Artist Anvar Sadikhov and Buta Group.
Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble delighted the audience
with the "Odlar Yurdu" suite, "Gaytaghi" and "Zangazur Yalli"
dances.
The Azerbaijani pavilion is set up at Doha Expo 2023 by the
Heydar Aliyev Centre in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources.
Since February 21, Qatar has been hosting the Days of
Azerbaijani Culture, organised by the Culture Ministry, which will
last until February 24.
Doha Expo 2023 is held under the theme "Green Desert, Better
Environment" and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat
desertification. It inspires visitors to participate in the
transformation within four main topics: Modern Agriculture,
Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness,
Sustainability.
Spanning 1.7 million square metres, the event takes place in the
scenic Al Bidda Park, one of the biggest parks in Doha, offering
breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.
Doha Expo 2023 will run until March 28, 2024. The event aims to
attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity
to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures
from around the world.
