Doha Expo 2023 Hosts Spectacular Concert Within Azerbaijan's National Day

A spectacular concert program has been organised on the National Day of Azerbaijan at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, Azernews reports.

Organised jointly with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the concert featured "Rhythms of Shusha", "Mehriban", "Azerbaijani rhythms", "Jangi", "Gaytaghi", and "Garabagh" Compositions were performed by Natiq Rhythm Group, "Fantasy" and other works - by People's Artist Anvar Sadikhov and Buta Group.

Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble delighted the audience with the "Odlar Yurdu" suite, "Gaytaghi" and "Zangazur Yalli" dances.

The Azerbaijani pavilion is set up at Doha Expo 2023 by the Heydar Aliyev Centre in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Since February 21, Qatar has been hosting the Days of Azerbaijani Culture, organised by the Culture Ministry, which will last until February 24.

Doha Expo 2023 is held under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment" and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. It inspires visitors to participate in the transformation within four main topics: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, Sustainability.

Spanning 1.7 million square metres, the event takes place in the scenic Al Bidda Park, one of the biggest parks in Doha, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

Doha Expo 2023 will run until March 28, 2024. The event aims to attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures from around the world.