Azerbaijani Carpets And Concert Program Presented At Doha Expo 2023

The capital of Qatar, Doha, is hosting the Days of Azerbaijani
Culture, organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry from February
21 to 24.
On this occasion, a delegation led by Culture Minister Adil
Karimli is visiting Qatar. The delegation includes cultural
figures, artistic groups, and media representatives, Azernews reports.
On February 21, the opening of the Culture Days took place on
the territory of the Souq Waqif shopping centre in Doha. This place
is popular for organising events with colourful carpets and
artwork.
An exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets is being held jointly by
the Ministry of Culture and the Azerkhalcha OJSC. The exhibition
features carpets created using about 15 unique techniques.
Officials from the Qatar Ministry of Culture viewed the
exhibition.
A concert program was presented at the exhibition site with the
participation of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk
Instruments, a mugham trio and soloists of the Azerbaijan State
Dance Ensemble. The concert was received with great interest by the
audience.
Doha Expo 2023 is held under the theme "Green Desert, Better
Environment" and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat
desertification. It inspires visitors to participate in the
transformation within four main topics: Modern Agriculture,
Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness,
Sustainability.
Spanning 1.7 million square metres, the event takes place in the
scenic Al Bidda Park, one of the biggest parks in Doha, offering
breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.
Doha Expo 2023 will run until March 28, 2024. The event aims to
attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity
to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures
from around the world.
