Armenia Demands From Israel To Respect Fascist Nzhdeh

The Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on the statements made
by Israeli Ambassador to Armenia Yoel Lyon on January 1 about
fascist Garegin Nzhdeh, Azernews reports.
On Garegin Nzhdeh's birthday, a group of people held a rally in
front of his monument using Nazi symbols. After that, Israeli
Ambassador to Armenia Yoel Lyon wrote on X that "glorification of
Garegin Nzhdeh, a Nazi collaborator, is unacceptable" and "the
authorities should take a firm stance against any form of
neo-Nazism and anti-Semitism."
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said it considers "unacceptable
any actions committed out of intolerance, on national or religious
grounds, as well as speculations on this topic - whether for
political, propaganda or other purposes."
"At the same time, foreign diplomats accredited in Armenia
should show a respectful attitude," the statement reads.
We would like to remind you that last year the only synagogue in
the country was set on fire by Armenian vandals in Yerevan. A
video circulated on a social network shows local
residents setting fire to the door of the synagogue with a
flammable mixture.
