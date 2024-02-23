Russia Keeps Two Ships In Black, Azov Seas, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on Friday, February 23, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea. There are no missile carriers.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There is one Russian ship in the Sea of Azov, and there are no missile launchers.
There are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one Kalibr carrier, with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
As reported, the United24 platform has launched a fundraiser for Sea Baby marine drones.
