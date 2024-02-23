Ukrainian Defense Forces Eliminate Another 1,000 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to February 23, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 408,240 Russian invaders, including 1,000 people over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 6,526 (+3) main battle tanks, 12,410 (+37) armored combat vehicles, 9,916 (+49) artillery systems, 999 (+2) MLRS, 682 (+2) air defense systems, 339 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 7,628 (+32), cruise missiles - 1,903 (+0), warships/cutters - 25 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 12,960 (+36), special equipment - 1,575 (+9).

The data is being clarified.

Ukrainian defense forces1,160 Russian invaders, one warplane in past day

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel and three anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians.

Missile units struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one logistics hub, two air defense facilities, and one ground control station of the Russian army's UAVs.