4 Dead, 19 Missing In Valencia Fire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- At least four people were killed while 19 others went missing in a fire that struck two residential buildings in Valencia.

According to spain's offial TV quoting emergency service officials on Friday, 14 people, including six firefighters were also injured in the incident.

The fire that broke out in a 14-storey building, moved fast into the next 10-storey building, said the statement, adding that there are 450 people living in the two buildings.

The blaze spread in the buildings in a short time, with heavy smoke covering the area for hours, preventing the execution of rescue operations,it said.

Fire experts connected the rapid fire spread to the materials used in the buildings' facade, especially Polyethylene, a flammable chemical substance.

The Valencia fire is similar to that of London's Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, that killed over 70 people, they noted. (end)

hnd







MENAFN23022024000071011013ID1107889969