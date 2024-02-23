ECI Following Sandeshkhali Crisis Closely, Daily Reports Being Sent From Bengal CEO To Delhi HQ

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) is closely following the developments in trouble-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal has started the process of sending daily reports on the developments there to the ECI's headquarters in New Delhi.

Sources said that the office of the CEO has been asked to include every minute development relating to Sandeshkhali in the daily reports.

This includes the observations of different national commissions, comments made by political leaders, statements by the functionaries of general and police administrations, news reports, apart from daily on-ground developments in the troubled zones.

It is learnt that on February 28, top officials in the CEO's office will hold a meeting with the officials of two districts, namely North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, including the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police, where the Sandeshkhali developments are expected to take priority.

Political observers say these developments are extremely significant in view of the scheduled visit of the full Bench of the ECI to West Bengal in the first week of March.

Sources said that the role of a section of the state police administration has come under the scanner of the ECI following adverse observations regarding“neutrality” by the Calcutta High Court and Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for some time following protests by local women over alleged sexual harassment by the associates of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Sheikh Shahjahan is also the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths on January 5 in the area.