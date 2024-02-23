Punjab BJP Chief Seeks Probe Into Death Of Farmer Protester

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday sought a thorough investigation into death of a farmer who was protesting on Haryana and Punjab border, and asked governments and security forces to observe restraint to allow peaceful protests.

"Tragic death of young Shubhkaran Singh is very painful. My deepest sympathies are with his family, and whole of Punjab today stands with them," Jakhar wrote on X.

"A thorough investigation must lead to who is responsible for his death and truth must come out. I demand strictest action against those responsible to prevent recurrence of such mishap again because there are thousands of our Shubhkarans at protest site even today. Both sides must remember 'Every life matters'.

"While governments and security forces must observe restraint and sensitivity to allow peaceful protests, farmer organisations must also channelise the passions and energy of our youngsters in the right direction.

"Leaders of this agitation must realise that our youngsters are an asset to our nation and they must ensure that youth is not misused for someone's narrow political motives.

"Resolution to all demands has to come through talks and both sides must work towards resolving issues through dialogue."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Shubhkaran Singh.

"Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be given by the Punjab Government to the family of Shubhakaran Singh, who was martyred during the farmers' protest at Khanauri border, and his younger sister will be given a government job," the Chief Minister wrote on X.