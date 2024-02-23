Maha BJP MLA Rajendra S. Patni Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Rajendra Sukhanand Patni, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Karanja-Manora in Washim district, passed away following a prolonged illness at a Mumbai hospital, here on Friday.

Rajendra Sukhanand Patni, 59, had been ailing for several months and breathed his last during treatment. He is survived by his wife Babita and two children.

A businessman-cum-social worker, Rajendra Sukhanand Patni was first elected as an MLC in 1997 for one term, and later elected as MLA thrice (2004, 2014, 2019) from Washim, a BJP stronghold in the Vidarbha region.

Top BJP leaders, including national President J. P. Nadda, state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers and others, mourned the demise of Rajendra Sukhanand Patni.

"Saddened by the passing away of BJP MLA from Karanja constituency in Maharashtra Rajendra Patni Ji. His passing has left behind a deep void in the state's political landscape, and he will be remembered for his commitment to public welfare. Om Shanti!" said J.P. Nadda in a tribute.

In a condolence message, Devendra Fadnavis described Patni's passing away as "very sad news and a personal loss of a colleague who was suffering from an illness for a very long time".

"We all hoped that he would come out of this crisis. But today he lost his life. BJP has lost a people's representative who knew about rural issues. He always took initiative to solve the problems of West Vidarbha, and constantly insisted that the irrigation problems should be resolved," said Devendra Fadnavis.