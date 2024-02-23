Al Ansari Holds Talk With US Congress Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met yesterday with a delegation of senior staff of the US Congress from the Senate and House of Representatives, who are visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the continuous Qatari mediation efforts.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the continuation of Qatar's mediation efforts despite the challenges it faces while coordinating with the USA and the rest of the regional and international partners to reach a humanitarian pause agreement.