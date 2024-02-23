Halal Festival Continues Its Competitions Amid Wide Participation From Educators

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Halal Festival continues in its 12th edition in the southern side of the Cultural Village, Katara amid an authentic heritage atmosphere and a large turnout from halal breeders, to participate in the competitions of the three categories: Arab, Awad, and Syrian in addition to hosting a variety of events, performances, and related cultural and entertainment activities. With the culture of sheep raising and the heritage of the desert.

On Wednesday, it witnessed the competitions of the“Most Beautiful Camel, Local Production,”“Most Beautiful International Stallion,” and the“Most Beautiful Individual, Local Production,” within the categories of Arabians and Arwads.

The first five places in the“Most Beautiful International Stallion” competition for the show category were won respectively by: Hamlan bin Ayed Al Ghamdi, Muhammad Ghoneim Al Dosari, Ahmed Fawaz bin Mani' Allah Al Thabeni, and Abdullah Ghoneim Al Dosari, who won fourth and fifth places.

As for the“Most Beautiful International Stallion” competition for the Arabian category, the won: Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Al Kubaisi, Hamad Nasser Al Hamda Al Nuaimi, Mubarak Muqdhil Maqn' Al Azmi, Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Al Kubaisi, and Hamad Bakhit Hamad Al Marri.

As for the first five places in the“Most Beautiful Individual Locally Produced” competition for the models category, the following won: Saleh Nasser Saad Al Majali, Abdullah Ghoneim Al Dosari, Saleh Nasser Saad Al Majali, Khaled Muhammad Ali Al Maadheed, Abdullah Ghoneim Al Dosari.

The first places in the“Most Beautiful Individual Locally Produced” competition for the Arab category were also won in succession by: Rashid Hassan Misfer Al Ayadi Al Hajri, Hamad Bakhit Hamad Al Marri, Saad Issa Saad Al Kaabi, Abdullah Mubarak Al Mannai, Hamad Bakhit Hamad Al Marri.”

As for the“Most Beautiful Local Production Camel” competition for the model category, the first five places in the competition were won respectively by: Saleh Nasser Saad Al Majali, Khalid Muhammad Ali Al Maadheed, Abdullah Ghoneim Al Dosari, Rashid Bakhit Hamad Al Marri, and Muhammad Ghoneim Al Dosari.

The first places in the“Most Beautiful Locally Produced Camel” competition for the Arab category were also won respectively by: Rashid Hassan Misfer Al Ayadi Al Hajri, Hamad Bakhit Hamad Al Marri, Saeed Issa Saad Al Kaabi, Zayed Hussein Misfer Al Hajri, Muhammad Khalaf Ahmed Al Mannai.