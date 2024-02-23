QNA Finishes Media Translation Course

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded yesterday, at QNA training center, the media translation course, which came within a series of courses and programs organized by the agency to train national media cadres and raise their efficiency in various media and journalistic fields.

Presented by specialist translator and media monitoring Khaled Al Qtameen, the five-day course saw the participation of 20 QNA employees along with various government institutions employees. The course aimed to develop and improve the skills of relevant employees in government institutions and provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge to deal with various types of media translation. It also trained participants in translating written, visual, and audio media.

The course also provided an opportunity for interaction and fruitful exchange between the participants, which adds additional value to the training experience, taking into account the needs of the participants and providing an encouraging training environment, through the training halls prepared at QNA.