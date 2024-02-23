(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) TAG HEUER SWINGS IN STYLE WITH MALBON GOLF AS THEY PARTNERED FOR THE TAG HEUER CONNECTED CALIBRE E4 45MM x MALBON GOLF EDITION







Since 2015, TAG Heuer has been at the forefront of luxury connected watches, quickly becoming a favorite within the golfing community.

The launch of TAG Heuer's Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition in 2022 further solidified its reputation, drawing from the brand's rich history in sports.

In a time where golf is increasingly capturing the interest of the younger generation, TAG Heuer and Malbon Golf are joining forces to bring a fresh perspective to the game.

Both brands share a core ethos - the commitment to doing things differently, refusing to follow trends, and creating their own.

This common thread between TAG Heuer, with its rich watchmaking heritage, iconic designs, and a strong presence in the world of sports, and Malbon Golf, a brand known for its passion, innovation, and lifestyle approach to golf, has paved the way for an extraordinary collaboration.

Golfing with a Touch of Color

This watch stands out as one of TAG Heuer's most colorful creations.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition boasts a bezel with 18 markings, symbolizing the 18 holes on a golf course, with the words 'Golf Edition' written on it. Its 45MM Titan Grade II case, featuring DLC coating, makes it lightweight and perfect for sports activities such as golf.