OPCU: IS Militants Used Prohibited Weapons In Syria In 2015

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has accused the so-called "Islamic State" (Daesh) group of launching a chemical attack in the Syrian town of Marea, on September 1, 2015.

The OPCW said in a freshly released report that there were good reasons to believe that the IS had employed prohibited arms in recurring attacks to seize the town.

There were reasonable grounds to believe that units of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) were the perpetrators of the chemical weapons attack on September 1, 2015, in Marea, Syria. The conclusion was based on a comprehensive investigation conducted from January 2023 to February 2024.

A special team of investigators found that the IS militants used mustard sulfur loaded in artillery shells.

Marea is located in the northern governorate of Aleppo (Halab). (end)

