See For Themselves At Front Lines Of This Tragedy: Zelensky Invites US Presidential Candidates To Visit Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In an interview with Fox News, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican leader Donald Trump to visit Ukraine and see "this tragedy" of the Russian invasion with their own eyes.

According to Ukrinform, citing Fox News , the President said this to the host of the "Special Report" program Bret Baier.

"What brilliant Ukraine we had. We have [a] beautiful country, but in the war it's another picture and other lives," Zelensky said, adding that the candidates should "Come see people, just to see them on the streets."



Responding to Trump's statement that he would end the war in 24 hours, Zelensky said he "cannot understand" how he would achieve this.

"He can't solve this problem, this tragedy with me," the President said. According to him, he is ready to receive the former president at the front line, where "he will explain everything, and he will explain what his thoughts, maybe he has some ideas. I don't know."

"He will see what's going on, and after that, I think he will change his mind, and we all understood that there is no two sides of this war: There is only one enemy, and this is the position of Putin ," Zelensky explained.

Asked what message he would address to Congress, Zelensky said he was grateful for everything the president and Congress have done. "My message is, if they want to be very pragmatic, the price, we are asking now to support, this price is less than it will be in the future ... They will pay much more, much more. We just want to live, to survive. We don't have alternative."

"Congressman, just people with their families, with their children. And I think they understand that we are just trying to save our houses with children and just say that if you think that we are fighting for the common values, so let that help us and let's support, let's be in unity," Zelensky said.

The President noted that without the West's help, Ukraine will not be able to not only maintain its defense but also strengthen its economy to increase the production of its own weapons. In particular, Kyiv needs "strong weapons, long-distance weapons, long-distance missiles and artillery," he said.

"It's not about the types, with the production," Zelensky added, "Increasing it each day, yes, and air defense just to defend people to give possibility, economy to increase it means give possibility of security situation."

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky gave the interview to Fox News just a few kilometers from the front line.