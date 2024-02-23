Kuwait Premier Congratulates Japan's Emperor On Birthday

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to Emperor of Japan Naruhito on his Birthday. (end) ag

