Kuwait Premier Congratulates Brunei On National Day


2/23/2024 2:08:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to King of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah on his country's national day on Friday. (end)
