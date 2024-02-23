Kuwait Amir Congratulates Brunei On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to King of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah on his country's national day on Friday, wishing him a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for his country. (end) ag

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.