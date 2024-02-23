Cambodia Visa For Argentina, Danish, Chile, Croatia, Czech Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR ARGENTINE CITIZENS

Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been operating an e-Visa system since 2006, allowing foreign citizens to enter the country via an online process. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization valid for citizens of more than 200 countries, including Argentina. The Cambodia e-visa for Argentine citizens is a single-entry visa that allows for a maximum stay of 30 days in Cambodia for tourism and leisure purposes. The Cambodian e-Visa is valid for three months, beginning on the date of approval. It is recommended that Argentine citizens use the e-Visa system, which is the most convenient way to obtain a Cambodia e-visa. The visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be completed from the comfort of one's office or home.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

