Canada Visa From Brunei, Cyprus, Finland, Hungary, Iceland

Citizens of Brunei Darussalam must apply for a Canada eTA visa to enter Canada on short notice for general tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes. Since 2016, officials have made it easier for visitors to enter the country by launching the Canada eTA, a simple online application available to Bruneians and 59 other nationalities. Accepted visitors may enter the country up to five times in five years, for a maximum stay of six months each. Bruneians seeking to travel to Canada for work, education, permanent residency, or other reasons requiring a stay of more than six months can apply for a variety of Canadian visas. Citizens of Brunei can apply for a Canadian eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization) from home or office by accessing the online application from any electronic device connected to the internet.







What are the requirements to obtain a Canada ETA?



Valid passport – don't try to apply for a Canada ETA if your passport doesn't have a validation of 6 more months from the date of arrival in the country of Canada.

Email – you will receive all the information about your ETA in this email. So, ensure that you provide a valid e-mail without typing errors, and don't forget that once you get your ETA, print it and keep it with you always. Payment methods – You can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for your application online.

Cypriots, like those from the rest of the European Union, do not require a visa to enter Canada. However, you must apply for a Canadian ETA. The Canadian eTA, issued by the Canadian government in August 2015, is a requirement for all visitors to Canada. Cypriots must apply for a Canada eTA visa to enter the country for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. This e-Visa authorization is valid for five years from the date of issue, or until your passport expires. Because this is a multiple-entry visa, you may visit Canada as many times as you want during the validity period. However, a stay of no more than six months is permitted. When the eTA is approved, it is electronically linked to the traveler's passport. If you cannot go back to your home country within 180 days, you need to apply for a visitor record to extend your stay in Canada. Apply now, complete an online application form that takes less than 15 minutes and travel to Canada.

Requirements of Canada Visa for Cypriot citizens



Valid passport – apply for a Canada ETA once you know that your passport has a validity for at least another 6 months from your arrival in Canada.

E-mail address – your ETA will be sent by email. Print and take it with you to avoid any problems. Means of payment – after finishing completing your application you will have to make the corresponding payment using credit or debit cards or PayPal.

Whatever your reason for visiting Canada, keep in mind that Finnish citizens require either a visa waiver or a visa to legally enter the country. Finnish citizens, like many other nationalities, do not need to obtain a visa to visit Canada for a short period of time. This is because Finnish citizens do not have to obtain a visa. In 2016, the Canadian government implemented the Canadian eTA for Finnish nationals, which can be obtained through a simple online application, eliminating the need to apply in person at an embassy. Finnish citizens must apply for a Canada eTA visa for short-term travel to Canada for general tourism, business, transit, or medical treatment. An approved eTA for Canada is a multiple entry travel authorization allowing a total stay of up to 6 months with each entry. Once your Canadian electronic Permit has been issued, it will automatically be 'linked' to your Finnish passport. The good thing about the new Canadian eTA is that it is valid for five years (or until your passport expires, whichever comes first). The process of obtaining a Canadian eTA takes less than 30 minutes online, so there is no need to visit an embassy or meet in person. Travelers can have their visa waiver approved in minutes.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR FINNISH PASSPORT HOLDERS



A valid Finnish bio-metric passport – All travelers who want to get a Canadian eTA must have a bio-metric and machine-readable passport, since the visa is electronically linked to the traveler's passport. It is also recommended to have at least 6 months of validity in your passport.

Personal information – While filling out the application, all travelers will need to provide information that pertains to their passport, personal information (address, contact information), employment, and travel details/itinerary.

A valid form of payment – Travelers will need a valid form of payment, such as a debit or credit card, to pay the eTA application fees.

E-mail address– while the Canada ETA is electronically linked to your passport, you will obtain a copy of the authorization via e-mail in PDF format. It's recommended to print one physical copy out just in case you need it. Phone, tablet, or computer – In order to fill out the application, travelers will need a device with internet access, such as a phone, tablet, or computer.

Travel from Hungary to Canada must be for tourist, business, or transit purposes. Visitors from Hungary should be aware that entering Canada requires either a valid visa or a Canadian visa waiver. With the introduction of the electronic travel authorization (eTA) in 2016, Hungarians can now apply for a Canada travel authorization in a simple and quick manner. The ETA does not cover other goals, such as school, career, or retirement. For these purposes, a different type of visa from the Canadian embassy is required. Hungarian citizens seeking to visit Canada for up to 180 days (6 months) can apply online for a Canada eTA. An electronic travel authorization (eTA) is a multiple-entry travel authorisation that allows the holder to stay in Canada for up to 6 months. Once issued, the Canadian eTA for Hungary is valid for a period of 5 years or until the expiration of the associated passport, whichever comes first. The eTA eVisa Waiver, which is linked to the traveler's passport once approved, can be applied for a few days prior to travel exclusively online, eliminating the need to apply in person at a Canadian embassy.

CANADA ETA REQUIREMENTS FROM HUNGARY



A valid bio-metric Hungarian passport, valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date of entry into Canada.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA fees. A valid Email address in order to finalize the application and receive communication regarding its approval or otherwise.

Citizens of 53 countries, including Iceland, can visit Canada on a short-term visa-free basis by obtaining a Canadian eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization). The Canadian government implemented the eTA in 2015 to expedite entry into the country, reduce long lines at the border, and increase security inspections. The eTA application process is exceptionally simple in this regard, and it can be completed online at the applicant's convenience. It's possible to do it from anywhere in the world. Icelandic citizens who want to stay in Canada for more than 180 days must obtain a tourist visa in Iceland. All Icelandic citizens who want to study, work, or live in Canada permanently must obtain a visa. For shorter stays for purposes such as leisure, business, transit or medical treatment, Icelanders are eligible to apply for a Canadian eTA. Please note that this only applies to air travel and entry into Canada through one of its international airports. Icelandic eTA holders can stay in Canada for a maximum of 6 months. The overall validity of the permit is 5 years or until the passport expires. This means Icelanders can travel to Canada multiple times without having to apply for an eTA each time. Applying for an Icelandic eTA is very easy. The applicant only needs to take a few minutes to complete the eTA application form through the official Canada Online Visa website.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



Candidates must have an electronic and machine-readable Icelandic passport valid for at least 6 months after the date of entering Canada.

E-mail address – you need to provide a valid address because the ETA confirmation is sent via e-mail in PDF format. While the ETA is electronically linked to your passport and you do not have to hold a physical copy, most people prefer to print one out, just in case. Means of payment – You need to have a valid credit or debit cards for the visa fees.