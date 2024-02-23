(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join pioneering immunology research for growth and impact in virology at the forefront of infectious disease studies.

Job no: 0061619

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Fixed-term for 12 months

Faculty: Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences

Department/School: Department of Microbiology and Immunology, School of Biomedical Sciences

Salary: Level A – $80,258 - $108,906 p.a. plus 17% super



Conduct groundbreaking immunology research in immunology and virology.

Opportunity for hands-on lab work and contributing to impactful publications. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

This is an exciting opportunity for a driven individual passionate about immunology and virology to join Prof. Katherine Kedzierska's Laboratory at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity as a Research Assistant. You'll play a pivotal role in groundbreaking research aimed at eliciting broad and protective immunity against viral pathogens like influenza and SARS-CoV-2, contributing to a newly awarded Cumming Global Centre Foundation Grants. With hands-on experience in laboratory techniques, collaboration within a supportive and dynamic team environment, and the chance to make meaningful contributions to published research.

Your responsibilities will include:



Contribute to the laboratory's research program focusing on understanding immune responses to viral infection and vaccination.

Plan and carry out experiments accurately and reproducibly, focused on completion of research project aims to meet agreed timelines and milestones Contribute to the day-to-day supervision, training and mentorship of Honours students, graduate researchers and staff members.

Who We Are Looking For

You excel as a collaborative team player, interacting effectively with diverse staff members. Your eagerness to learn technical skills and maintain laboratory standards drives success.

You will also have:



BSc (Honours) degree or equivalent with a major in Immunology, Microbiology or a related discipline.

Comfortable with the use of and demonstrated ability of using experimental mice in medical research

Comfortable with handling human blood and tissue samples Strong organisation skills and accurate recording and analysis of data generated from research undertaken

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Department of Microbiology and Immunology

The Department of Microbiology and Immunology is at the forefront of groundbreaking research in understanding the immune system and combating infectious diseases. Our dedicated team focuses on unravelling the complexities of pathogens and infectious agents to develop innovative methods for detection, control, and treatment. We strive to manipulate the immune system, enhancing responses against disease-causing organisms and even cancer. As a part of our department, you'll be joining a community of scientific excellence and leadership, making a real impact on global health.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience The responses against the Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Nick Petersen via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.