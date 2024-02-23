Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Urges IMF For Election Audit, Lawyer Reveals

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Imran Khan, the imprisoned former Prime Minister of Pakistan, plans to reach out to the IMF regarding the country's disputed February 8 national elections, as revealed by his lawyer on Thursday.

With Pakistan facing the end of a short-term IMF bailout next month, Khan intends to advocate for an independent audit of the contentious elections before the continuation of talks with Islamabad, as reported by Reuters.

Last summer, Pakistan narrowly avoided default with the assistance of a short-term IMF bailout, but as the program nears its expiration, negotiations for a long-term arrangement become imperative for stabilizing the $350 billion economy.

Khan and his political party allege election rigging, despite winning the most seats individually. However, an alliance formed by his rival parties holds a majority and is poised to form the next government.

Imran Khan's lawyer, Ali Zafar, affirmed that the letter addressed to the IMF will emphasize the necessity of an independent audit of the polls as a precondition for further discussions with Pakistan.

“The letter from Imran Khan we will say clearly that if the IMF wants to talk to Pakistan, they should place conditions of an independent audit (of the polls),” Khan's lawyer, Ali Zafar said as reported by Reuters.

The Election Commission of Pakistan refutes widespread allegations of rigging and is actively investigating complaints lodged by various parties regarding irregularities during the elections.

Zafar highlighted the significance of good governance and democracy, including transparent and impartial elections, as prerequisites for financial assistance from multilateral agencies like the IMF and international bodies such as the European Union.

The IMF had previously engaged with political parties in Pakistan to secure assurances of their commitment to key objectives and policies under the bailout program, underscoring the importance of political stability and accountability in the country.

