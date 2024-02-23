PM Modi To Roll Out Rs 600Cr Worth Projects In Chhattisgarh To Speed Up Coal Evacuation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) In line with India's commitment to strengthening energy security and furthering sustainable development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate three key first mile connectivity projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Coal India Subsidiary in Chhattisgarh on February 24.

“These projects, valued at over Rs 600 crore, mark a significant step towards faster, eco-friendly and efficient mechanized coal evacuation,” the Coal Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that the SECL's OCP Coal Handling Plant in Dipka stands out as a key project constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 211 crore.

“With an annual coal handling capacity of 25 MT, the project features an overground bunker capacity of 20,000 tons and a 2.1 km long conveyor belt, facilitating the rapid loading of 4,500 – 8,500 tons of coal per hour,” the ministry said.

It said that the project will ensure eco-friendly transportation by minimizing road-based coal movement between the pit and rail sidings, thereby curbing carbon emissions.

“This will not only benefit the environment but also enhance operational efficiency by significantly reducing rake loading time to less than an hour,” the Coal Ministry said.

The ministry said that another noteworthy project is the Chhal OCP Coal Handling Plant in SECL's Raigarh Area, built at a cost of over Rs 173 crores.

“With a capacity to handle 6 MT of coal annually, it includes an overground bunker, a conveyor belt spanning 1.7 km, and a Silo with a capacity of 3,000 tons,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that in addition, the Baroud OCP Coal Handling Plant at SECL Raigarh Area, designed to handle 10 MT of coal annually, has been completed at a cost of Rs. 216 crores.

“Equipped with an overground bunker capacity of 20,000 tons and a 1.7 km conveyor belt, the project features a rapid loading system capable of loading 5000-7500 tons of coal per hour, significantly streamlining the loading process and contributing to operational efficiency,” the ministry said.

It said that these projects are aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, to provide multi-modal connectivity and will enhance coal infrastructure across the region.

“By generating local employment opportunities and ensuring efficient energy supply, they play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the area,” the Coal Ministry said.

The ministry added that the First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects minimize reliance on coal transportation via roads, thus reducing traffic congestion, road accidents, and environmental impact.