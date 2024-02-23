SRK Strikes Iconic Pose With Australian Cricketer Meg Lanning At WPL Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, striking his iconic pose is one of the things that make this world a better place. Recently, the 'Jawan' star attended the opening ceremony of the new edition of Women's Premier League in Bengaluru.

The megastar struck his iconic pose with the captain of the Delhi Capitals team, Meg Lanning at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A video of the same was shared by the Instagram handle of Delhi Capitals. They wrote a dialogue from SRK's 'Om Shanti Om' in the caption,“Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai. King. Queen.”

Meg is an Australian cricketer who formerly captained Australia's national women's team. She has been a member of seven successful world championship campaigns, winning two Women's Cricket World Cup and five ICC Women's World Twenty20 titles. She holds the record for the most Women's One Day International centuries and is the first Australian to score 2,000 Twenty20 International runs.

She is a huge SRK fan and has done his iconic pose many times.

Women's Premier League begins on Friday with the opening match between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore at 7:30 p.m. IST.