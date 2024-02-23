Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) --



1921 -- Kuwait's ninth ruler, Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, dies at the age of 57. Kuwait witnessed during his four-year era starting in February 1917, security and safety. He had also slashed custom tariffs by four percent, thus trade thrived.

1961 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law exempting the Government from paying fees for the judiciary.

1983 -- Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiya is established. It possessed more than 20,000 relics.

1986 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially inaugurates the new building of the National Assembly, situated on the Arabian Gulf Street in the Kuwaiti capital. Its construction cost KD 25,869 million.

1987 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Khairan tourist park south of Kuwait City.

2005 -- Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates a huge pier at Al-Ahmadi refinery for anchorage of tankers of 350,000 tons' cargo. The project cost 100 million dinars.

2010 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the largest petrochemical venture in Al-Shuaiba, southern Kuwait.

2011 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the 360 mall in Al-Zahraa district.

2014 -- The Ministry of Electricity and Water inks a contract to build seven relay power stations in Jaber Al-Ahmad region at a cost of KD 23 million.

2014 -- The Kuwaiti bowling player Khaled Al-Daiban wins the first Arab Bowling Tournament, held in Qatar.

2018 -- George Town Hospital names the Kuwaiti tumors specialist Waddah Al-Rifai the regional head for tumors surgeries and the deputy head of the tumors research division at the hospital. He was the first Arab to occupy these positions.

2022 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signs an accord to grant the UN Development Program USD 2.5 million for a renewable energy project in Yemen. (end)



