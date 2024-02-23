Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) --
1921 -- Kuwait's ninth ruler, Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, dies at the age of 57. Kuwait witnessed during his four-year era starting in February 1917, security and safety. He had also slashed custom tariffs by four percent, thus trade thrived.
1961 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law exempting the Government from paying fees for the judiciary.
1983 -- Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiya is established. It possessed more than 20,000 relics.
1986 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially inaugurates the new building of the National Assembly, situated on the Arabian Gulf Street in the Kuwaiti capital. Its construction cost KD 25,869 million.
1987 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Khairan tourist park south of Kuwait City.
2005 -- Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates a huge pier at Al-Ahmadi refinery for anchorage of tankers of 350,000 tons' cargo. The project cost 100 million dinars.
2010 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the largest petrochemical venture in Al-Shuaiba, southern Kuwait.
2011 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the 360 mall in Al-Zahraa district.
2014 -- The Ministry of Electricity and Water inks a contract to build seven relay power stations in Jaber Al-Ahmad region at a cost of KD 23 million.
2014 -- The Kuwaiti bowling player Khaled Al-Daiban wins the first Arab Bowling Tournament, held in Qatar.
2018 -- George Town Hospital names the Kuwaiti tumors specialist Waddah Al-Rifai the regional head for tumors surgeries and the deputy head of the tumors research division at the hospital. He was the first Arab to occupy these positions.
2022 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signs an accord to grant the UN Development Program USD 2.5 million for a renewable energy project in Yemen. (end)
rk
MENAFN23022024000071011013ID1107889732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.