Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast Today

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- Friday is predicted to provide pleasant weather across the nation, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department's (JMD) daily report.The JMD stated that there will be moderate northeasterly winds.Regarding tomorrow, erratic weather is predicted, with a potential for sporadic showers over different regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 degrees.The port city of Aqaba will see daytime highs of 24 degrees and nighttime lows of 15 degrees.