War Will End When World Realizes Putin's Danger - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's war against Ukraine will be quickly ended when the world finally realizes the true level of the global threat to the Putin regime.

According to Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Fox News .

"Putin has broken all the red lines. He is inadequate person that threatens the whole world and claims to destroy NATO. And he will try to do so. When the world realizes this, the war will end," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the President emphasized that the international community is not yet ready for regime change in Russia. "The world is not really ready for Putin to be able to lose his power. The world is afraid of changes in Russian Federation. The United State , European countries and the Global South can make a difference," he said.

It is worth noting that Volodymyr Zelensky recorded the interview with Fox News just a few kilometers from the front line. The TV channel's journalist attended a military briefing with the President and the presentation of medals to the military, as well as visited hospitalized soldiers who were wounded in battle.