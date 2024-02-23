Shahed's Attack On High-Rise Building In Dnipro: Number Of Victims Increased To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipro, a Russian "Shahed" hit a high-rise building. As a result, 8 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, we know about 8 people injured in the Dnipro high-rise building. Seven of them are hospitalized," the statement said.

More than 30 explosions recorded inregion on Wednesday

It is noted that emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

Earlier, Lysak said that the Russians attacked the region with "Shaheds". "A high-rise building in Dnipro was hit. There are people under the rubble. The search operation continues.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person died in Odesa as a result of an attack by Russian drones .